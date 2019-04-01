You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
(416) 663-9060
Service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
11:30 AM
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
Resources
More Obituaries for Eric MILLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eric MILLER


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Eric MILLER Obituary
ERIC MILLERDecember 3, 1929 - March 30, 2019Eric slipped peacefully away at home. Beloved and wonderful husband of Ruth Kellermann Miller for almost 57 years. Proud father and father-in-law of Tony and Joanne, John and Robby, and Daniel and Michele. Loving grandfather of Hannah, Ben, Regan and Greer. Eric was born in Montreal to Claire and David Miller. He moved to Toronto in 1956. He had a stellar career in the advertising world, primarily with MacLaren and then with the firm that he and two colleagues started, Miller Myers Bruce. From 1973 to 1977, he took his family to Ottawa where he was Deputy Director General for Information Canada before moving back to Toronto. At OISE he earned his Doctorate of Education in 2001 at the age of 71, an accomplishment of which he was very proud. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Interment Community Section of Pardes Shalom Cemetery. Shiva 312 Wellesley Street East, see www.benjamins.ca for details. Donations in Eric's memory may be made, if you choose, to The Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, 613-563-1341, Save a Child's Heart, 416-324-9113, or Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care at Mount Sinai Hospital, 416-586-8203.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 1 to Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now