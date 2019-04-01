ERIC MILLERDecember 3, 1929 - March 30, 2019Eric slipped peacefully away at home. Beloved and wonderful husband of Ruth Kellermann Miller for almost 57 years. Proud father and father-in-law of Tony and Joanne, John and Robby, and Daniel and Michele. Loving grandfather of Hannah, Ben, Regan and Greer. Eric was born in Montreal to Claire and David Miller. He moved to Toronto in 1956. He had a stellar career in the advertising world, primarily with MacLaren and then with the firm that he and two colleagues started, Miller Myers Bruce. From 1973 to 1977, he took his family to Ottawa where he was Deputy Director General for Information Canada before moving back to Toronto. At OISE he earned his Doctorate of Education in 2001 at the age of 71, an accomplishment of which he was very proud. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Interment Community Section of Pardes Shalom Cemetery. Shiva 312 Wellesley Street East, see www.benjamins.ca for details. Donations in Eric's memory may be made, if you choose, to The Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, 613-563-1341, Save a Child's Heart, 416-324-9113, or Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care at Mount Sinai Hospital, 416-586-8203. Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 1 to Apr. 5, 2019