ERIC WELDON SMYTHE January 12, 1930 - April 28, 2019 Passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at North York General Hospital, Finch Reactivation Care Centre, at the age of 89. We mourn the loss of a loving husband, wonderful father, professional engineer, a gentleman and a loyal friend to many. Eric is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife, Shirley Smythe, and by his brother, Barry Smythe (Jane). He was the beloved father of two sons, Peter and Brian; and daughter, Susan (Stephen Corner); and proud grandfather of Trevor and Jeffrey Corner. Eric graduated from University of Toronto Schools (UTS) in 1948, University of Toronto, Civil Engineering, Class of 1952 and University of Manitoba, MBA, Class of 1975. He was project manager for the construction of buildings in Toronto, Winnipeg and British Columbia. From 1980, Eric worked with the Professional Engineers of Ontario (PEO) until his retirement as Deputy Registrar in 1995. Eric loved the outdoors - sailing, boating, swimming and water skiing. In 1967, Eric designed and constructed a beautiful cottage at Twelve Mile Lake where family and many friends enjoyed wonderful summer vacations for 48 years. Eric, a gifted musician, was leader of the school band at UTS. He was a talented pianist who entertained family and friends with his repertoire of popular songs. He turned family dinners into happy musical evenings, including duets with his children whose musical talents he encouraged and inspired. Eric and his loving wife Shirley enjoyed 59 years of happy marriage. They shared special memories of springtime trips to Hilton Head, family times at the cottage and driving tours in Europe. Eric was a member of St. John's York Mills Anglican Church, the Kiwanis Club of North York and he valued his many friendships with his engineering classmates and colleagues. The family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses at North York General Hospital, Finch Reactivation Centre and Bridgepoint for their care and support. A reception in memory of Eric will be held at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville) on Thursday, May 23rd from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, if desired, memorial donations to North York General Hospital, St. John's York Mills Anglican Church, or The War Amps of Canada would be appreciated. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com. Published in The Globe and Mail from May 9 to May 13, 2019