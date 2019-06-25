ERIC WILLIAM VAN ALLEN 1929 - 2019 Passed away peacefully at the Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital surrounded by family, Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the age of 90. Survived by his wife, Pam; sons, Mark, Chris (Andrea), Andrew (Allison); daughter, Susan (David); sister, Louise Tarleton (George). Predeceased by brothers, Newton and Traer. Proud and loving Papa of Harrison, Rowan, Wyatt, Grace, Jack and Sophie and many nieces and nephews. Will be missed by David's sons, Bryan and Patrick. Eric will be fondly remembered by family and friends. As a loving husband and father. Graduate of the University of British Columbia with a Bachelor of Commerce degree. Eric was a member of the Royal Canadian Naval Reserve for 23 years; rose to the rank of Commander, CD. Aide-de-Camp to the former Lieutenant Governor of Manitoba, the Honourable Richard S. Bowles. Eric started his own company, Pegboard Business Forms, Vancouver, and later merged with American company, Safeguard Business Systems, becoming President and CEO, Canada. He became an active member of the Probus Club of Old Oakville, was their third president and a Director. He was an avid fly fisherman and member of the Upper Credit Trout Club, and also enjoyed sailing, curling, classical music and gardening and in his own words was "a pathetic golfer." He loved naval history and Mesoamerican history (Mayan, Aztec, and Inca culture). In later years, he and wife Pam enjoyed traveling, particularly their many ocean and river cruises. The family is grateful to the wonderful staff of 7th floor South, Pod 400, and a special thank you to Dr. Ginsberg for his guidance and kindness as well as Eric's attentive and heartwarming nurse, Diogo. A Celebration of Life will be held at The Oakville Club, located at 56 Water Street, Oakville, ON, on Thursday, July 18th, 3:00 - 5:00 p.m. "There is always time for one more cast" Published in The Globe and Mail from June 25 to June 29, 2019