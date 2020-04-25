|
DR. ERIK PHILLIPS BRAATENOn April 19th, 2020, Dr. Erik Phillips Braaten, son of Everett and June Braaten, passed away peacefully at his home in Brampton, Ontario. He was the beloved husband of Lauralee Morris and the cherished father of Mark (Danielle-Madhurima), Heather (Paul) and Karen (Steff). He will be dearly remembered by his former spouse, Vicki Braaten-Thompson (Don). Erik was the incredibly proud grandfather of Deva, Mira, Shantima and Samuel, and a much-loved brother to Anne Orr (Ed) and Peter Braaten (predeceased) (Judy). Also mourning his loss are Lauralee's mother Eda, her sister Monica (Ralph), and her brothers Peter (Kim) and Robert (Donna). Erik's many extended family members and dear friends collectively mourn his loss, remembering him with tremendous fondness and respect. Extremely passionate about life and learning, Erik was a great lover of painting, music, nature and wildlife, sports and recreation, camping and canoeing, warm chuckles, witty puns, and above all... connecting with people. He was an active listener, a magical and engaging storyteller, and a compassionate communicator. His generous and optimistic spirit touched, and positively changed the lives of the people who received his love and attention. Graduating with honours from the University of Toronto medical school in 1966, Erik completed his medical education with a rotating internship at the Toronto Western Hospital. In 1968, he opened a general practice in Bramalea, Ontario. Erik was an "old style" GP who delivered babies, attended house calls, and worked in the emergency department. He had a long and dedicated career working at Peel Memorial Hospital. To this day he is remembered with admiration and affection by his colleagues and patients. We invite you to visit: www.wardfuneralhome.com/book-of-memories/4193068/Braaten-Erik/index.php We hope that this will be a place to share your memories and stories, and to connect with each other and the family in this time of loss.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 25 to Apr. 29, 2020