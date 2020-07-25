|
ERIKA MALTINSKY December 28, 1927 - January 4, 2020 Erika Maltin (née Zarkower) was born in Tarnopol, Poland and lived her first 11 years in a small town called Maksymuwka with her father, (Leon); mother, (Minka); siblings, Bronia (recently deceased) and Arian; and her maternal grandmother. In 1939 with the darkness of war approaching, they were one of the few Jewish families permitted into Canada a mere few months before the war. Despite this good fortune, it was accompanied by very mixed emotions, as it meant having to leave behind many loved ones. Following a long and treacherous journey by boat and a traverse across Canada, the family arrived in Sundance, Alberta. Here, the Zarkower family bought land. Though they had no previous experience of farming, they learned the skills and the whole family were involved in managing the smallholding. During this time, they lived in a small house with no running water. After four years in Sundance, the family moved to Ontario, eventually settling near Brockville to access better educational opportunities for the children. Erika moved to Montreal at the age of 18 in 1946 to live with her sister, Bronia. One of her first jobs was selling magazine subscriptions at the Port of Montreal to sailors! Erika, with her Hollywood good looks and farm girl innocence, had no idea that this was not a job for sweet young women. Mom met dad only because she was dating his best friend Bill Charad, the well-known Montreal artist. Ben was smitten, proposed immediately, and they married soon after. Erika and Ben remained sweethearts until Ben died at age 59, leaving Erika devastated. Erika was a passionate and skilled artist. She attended classes of the "Montreal Art Students" under Alfred Pinsky and Ghitta Caiserman in 1946. After raising her family, she returned to serious art study and painting studying with Rita Briansky in mixed media and at McGill University with Judy Garfin in watercolour technique. Erika completed a three-year art study program, including art exploration, life study, art history, etching and silk screen. Ben helped Erika set up a printing press in their basement and built frames and a light table. Erika also attended workshops at "Group 80", Rita Briansky studio and Stewart Hall, Pointe Claire. Erika belonged to the Lakeshore Association of Artists, the Pastel Society of Canada and the Beaconsfield Association and exhibited with all three as well as at Gallery Oliver, Stonehouse Gallery, Upstairs Gallery (Ottawa), Magie de l'Art (Montreal) and Stewart Hall (Dorval). Erika travelled to see her three children frequently, especially after Ben passed away in 1984. She continued to paint and on these trips to her family, painted what she knew as she travelled to Scotland, Europe, Israel and across Canada and all three northern territories. She was generous with her art and many friends and family have Erika paintings on their walls. Besides painting, she loved camping, hiking, skiing, biking and all of those pursuits were reflected in her art. Erika and Ben both loved the outdoors and they shared that love with their family as well as the enjoyment of good food, music, literature and the arts. Erika is survived by her three daughters: Dena, Elise and Wendy (Jim), as well as four grandchildren: Micha, Aiya, Josie and Hannah and three great-grandsons: Nevo, Neta and Noam. Erika is also survived by her brother, Arian (Patty), as well as numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. The Maltin girls would like to thank John (cousin) and Judy Hardy, Lise Gregoire, the Fullam family and many other family and friends over the years. We would especially like to thank the staff of the Residence Ste Anne who have cared for our Erika for the past many years. An unveiling will take place when Covid-19 restrictions are lifted. Should friends and family feel inclined, donations can be made in Erika's memory towards the environmentntalal organizations, peace and human rights e and the arts. Here's a few suggestions: The Great Trail -formerly the Trans Canada Trail ( https://thegreattrail.ca), the Segal centre (https://segalcentre.org/), Montreal Holocaust Centre (https://museeholocauste.ca/en/), Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society (cpawsyukon.org/donate).
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 25 to July 29, 2020