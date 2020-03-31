|
ERMA AUDREY ROSS Erma Audrey Ross died peacefully on March 20, 2020, at Kensington Gardens, in Toronto. Born to Frank and Edith Robertson on July 23, 1921, Erma grew up in a Scottish Presbyterian family in Toronto's East End, in close companionship with younger sister, Helen (1924-2005). She graduated from nursing school in 1948 at East York General, and shortly thereafter met Jack Ross (1925-1988) and started a family. Erma gave birth to Valerie in 1950, and in 1955, to Philip. She was a devoted mother to them both, while running the household by herself and working full-time at the Institute of Child Studies (ICS). Later, Erma became an involved grandmother to two sets of grandchildren (Max, Maddie and Zoë; Alex, Ashley and Damon), stretched over two continents. She retained an incredible perspicacity into old age, nurturing passions in poetry, travel, and art history. Erma was heartbroken by the loss of her daughter, former Globe and Mail editor, Val Ross (d. Feb 2008), but continued to live a life driven by profound curiosity. Her final advice was to her granddaughter, Madeleine, "Love the world darling, love the world." She was 98 years old.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 31 to Apr. 4, 2020