ERNEST (ERNIE) BOYCE INGLES BA, MA, MLS, FRSC University Librarian Emeritus - University of Alberta December 30, 1948 - September 17, 2020 Loving husband of Mary-Jo Romaniuk and father of Erin Moore (Jamie). Doting grandfather to Matthew, Wyatt, and Linden, whom he cherished. Predeceased by his parents, Robert of Calgary and Muriel of Kelowna. Born in Calgary, Ernie was one of Canada's preeminent academic librarians. During a distinguished career spanning more than four decades, his first role was as the Rare Books and Special Collections Librarian at the University of Calgary building the Canadian Architectural Archives and Canadian Manuscript collections. He became the first Executive Director and CEO of the Canadian Institute for Historical Microreproductions, responsible for digitizing Canada's printed works. Thereafter, he served as the University Librarian of the University of Regina. In 1990 he joined the University of Alberta ultimately holding the title of Vice-Provost & University Librarian. and Director of the School of Library & Information Studies. Ernie served in executive capacity on more than twenty-five professional associations, societies, government boards and committees and was responsible for the creation of numerous library collaboratives. His crowning achievement was the creation of the Northern Exposure to Leadership Institute (NELI). In retirement, Ernie was diagnosed with Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency and became a Patient Services Coordinator with AlphaNet Canada. Ernie instilled a sense of self-belief in those he met. Indeed, what brought him great joy was seeing others, the library community, and especially his family, thrive. A public celebration of Ernie's life is tentatively planned for June, 2021 in Edmonton. Please see Connelly-McKinley Funeral Services for donation information.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store