ERNEST ISEN Ernie Isen passed away peacefully at his home on May 25, 2020 at the age of 94. He will be sadly missed by Arlene, his wife of almost 61 years. He was a loving father of Dawn Boloten and Tony Isen. A loving father-in-law of Mark Boloten and Debbie Isen. He was an amazing Zaidy to his beloved grandchildren Taylor, Madeline and Isaac. Dear brother of the late Jean Lewis and Jack Isen. Ernie was a great jogger before it was ever in vogue. He continued with his passion for fitness throughout his life! His greatest joy and memories was skiing the hills at Alpine accompanied by his friends and family. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Memorial donations may be made to TheErnie Isen Memorial Fund c/o The Benjamin Foundation 416-780-0324 www.benjamins.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 27 to May 31, 2020