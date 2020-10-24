ERNEST JAMES SIMPSON, BArch, Member of the Royal Architecture Society April 28, 1927 - October 16, 2020 It is with sadness that we announce the death of our father, Ernie Simpson. He is survived by his wife, Joan (McDougall); sons, Jeff (Tamara) and David (Margarida); and grandchildren, James, Andrew, and Daniela. Born in Roland, Manitoba, Ernie was raised during the depression and those early years developed in him a sense of compassion and appreciation for simple pleasures. He would recall his mother offering up meals in their kitchen to those less fortunate. This concern for others and instinct to help stayed with him his entire life. After his surveying days mapping out northern Saskatchewan and then attending Lutheran College, Ernie attended the University of Manitoba to study architecture. He thrived at U of M joining the Zeta Psi fraternity where he made lifelong friends. It is also where he met the love of his life and bride to be Joan McDougall whom he married in 1955. They moved to Toronto shortly thereafter where Ernie began his architectural practice. After tackling a number of opportunities he joined Viceroy Homes as Vice President during a time of great innovation and expansion for the company. His keen eye and people skills served him well dealing with colleagues and tradespeople of all disciplines, building show homes and display courts. As a young labourer working for one of the crews I was able to witness firsthand the respect and friendships that grew out of these relationships. Ernie and Joan moved to Toronto and eventually settled in the then new community of Don Mills. After a small renovation, the house became their home for the next 60 years. Raising two sons and then helping raise three grandchildren, their home was the focal point for our family. It was where we celebrated holidays, milestones, and fun times being together. Their door was always open to whomever came by and there was always room at the table for one more. My parents faced their own challenges but ultimately, they had a love and admiration for each other that lived to the end. Both visual people, he an architect and she an artist, they were able to appreciate each other's interests fully, whether looking at buildings in Berlin or galleries in New York. My father encouraged and enabled my mother to pursue her art from a place of pure appreciation. In retirement, Ernie continued to pursue the things he loved: his garden, tennis and cycling, travel, fishing trips to Temagami. He was frequently helping others with home renovations: ideas that became sketches that became blueprints, never wanting compensation, only to see the project done right and to see others happy. His work is scattered about Toronto and surrounding areas, giving joy to their owners. His real passion was his family. As a father and uncle, he was supportive and caring, always ready to help. As a grandfather he was engaging and loving, whether playing on hands and knees together or celebrating their achievements. We were lucky to be so close and enjoyed countless Sunday dinners, all of us talking and laughing together. As we celebrated what would be our last Thanksgiving dinner together, he reflected on what a great family he had and how lucky he was to have us all so close. We all felt the same. My father had a gift for making everyone around him feel welcome. He enjoyed engaging with people of all stripes and had a natural curiosity that made his interest in others genuine and heartfelt. He will be dearly missed.



