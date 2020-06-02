|
ERNEST SIDDALL D.Eng FCAE P.Eng December 10, 1919 - May 26, 2020 Ernest Siddall: Professional Engineer, Sailor, Boat Builder, Golfer, Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather, passed away peacefully on Tuesday May 26, 2020 in Little Current, Ontario in his one hundred and first year. Born in Shelf, West Yorkshire, UK to Ernest Siddall and Charlotte Amelia Jamieson, Ernest was educated in London and Brighton with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He served in the British Army in WWII in the secret radio war, demobilizing with the rank of Captain, and immigrated with his family to Canada in 1952. A highly respected member of the CANDU (CANadian Deuterium-Uranium) nuclear reactor design team at Atomic Energy of Canada, Ernest was awarded the W.B.Lewis Medal of the Canadian Nuclear Association (1982), and an honorary Doctor of Engineering from the University of Waterloo (1991). He served as a member of the Board of Enquiry into the loss of the Ocean Ranger Oil Rig in 1982. He was also a boat builder and trans-Atlantic yachtsman. Ernest married Irene Smith in March 1945. They celebrated 50 years of happy marriage and had three children: Ann Judith (1946), Jane Amelia (1947), and Robert Ernest (1949), and there are now six grandchildren: Lisa, Karen, Adam, Elizabeth, Emily, and Anna, and eight great-grandchildren: Lucas, Anna, Cleo, Lilly, Joshua, Lois, Maya, and William. Irene died in 1997. He had a long and happy second marriage to Madeleine Richoz who died in 2018. Ernest is survived by younger brother Adrian and a great number of extended family members and friends in Canada and England. Ernest is much loved, respected, and missed by all who knew him. As he requested, there will be no memorial event, but his family will no doubt gather when possible to exchange memories and stories.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 2 to June 6, 2020