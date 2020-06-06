|
|
ERNEST WALL March 10, 1921, Ethelbert, MAN - April 16, 2020, Toronto, ON Ernest was a loving and devoted husband to Nettie, his wife of 62 years and a beloved father and mentor to daughters Sandra and Candace. He was an adoring grandfather to Alexandra, Miller, Alyssa and Candace, a proud great-grandfather to Cressida, Calla, Gwendolyn, Anders, Elise and Everett. Ernest was a kind, generous, and compassionate man who valued his family above all. He was an avid reader, notable stamp collector and gardener, but his main passion was golf. Golf skills led him to compete in Canada's 2008 Senior Games, winning the silver medal in the 85+ category. At 93 he played over 80 rounds of golf. An honours graduate of the University of Toronto Electrical Engineering (1944) earning an MASc Servomechanics (1950), Ernest taught at U of T during the war. Post war, hired by P.S.C Applied Research, he led the development of airborne navigational systems. Recruited by American Machine & Foundry, his family moved to Boston, Mass. where he was a Senior Systems engineer. Another recruitment by De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Guided Missile Division took his family to England and then back to Toronto where he became Chief Engineer. The last 15 years of his career were spent in Montreal, PQ, with Aviation Electric Ltd (Bendix Corp) where he retired as Chairman of the Board, President and CEO. Ernest was a Fellow of the Canadian Aeronautical and Space Institute and had been appointed Vice- Chairman of the NATO Industrial Advisory Group. Ernest was very interested in world events, and had he not succumbed to Covid 19 he would have shared his views on the pandemic coloured with the wisdom and experience of his 99 years. He will be dearly missed.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 6 to June 10, 2020