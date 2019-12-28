|
ESMONDE LIONEL CLARKE Passed away peacefully on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Campbell House Hospice in Collingwood in his 86th year. Born in Toronto to parents Douglas and Jane Clarke, Esmonde was predeceased by his brother Norton Clarke and sister Anne Condoyannis. Esmonde loved nature and animals and was a cherished friend to many in the hiking and equestrian communities. He will be remembered by his wide circle of friends and neighbours, as well as by his brother-in-law George Condoyannis, nephew Michael (Emily) and their children Matthew, Lucas and Sarah. A celebration of life will be held at Fawcett Funeral Home, 82 Pine St. Collingwood on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 2 p.m. with light refreshments to follow. Visitation beginning at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Georgian Triangle - Campbell House would be appreciated. Friends may visit Esmonde's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes. com
