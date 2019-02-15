ESTELLE CRAIG Founder and entrepreneur of World Adventure Tours travelogue series, at Eaton Auditorium and later at Ryerson University, passed away February 11, 2019 in South Palm Beach, FL. She was 103. Born March 26, 1915, in Waltham, Mass. to the late Rose and Samuel Baker, sister to the late Lee Magness, she and her late husband Louis David Craig moved to Toronto in 1946 where he started Bell Craig Pharmaceuticals. She ran the travelogue series, published Small Types magazine, wrote plays and several books. She was president of the Toronto Women's Press Club and president of the women's branch of Variety Village. She leaves her children, Sheri (Jack), Collin (Marian) and Robin (Robert); grandchildren Stacey (Jim), Meredith (Andy), Rennie (Silvia), Braden and Gabrielle (Matt) Johnson; Ryan (Yahlin) and Aaron (Nicole) Craig; and Sheldon (Diana) Kawarsky and Karen (Dylan) Kravice; and 18 great- grandchildren. The family would like to thank her caregivers, Christine, Salva and Ruth for their love and dedication. Services will be held at Holy Blossom Temple, Sunday, Feb. 17 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Doctors Without Borders would be most appreciated. Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 15 to Feb. 19, 2019