ESTELLE ETHEL SIRMAN March 13, 1922 - April 22, 2020 Peacefully at Wellesley Central Place, Toronto from COVID19. Loving mother of Sandra Johnson (d. 2017) (Paul Johnson), Elaine Matthews, (Randy Matthews) and Julie Markham (Peter Stock). She loved and enjoyed every moment with her grandchildren, Ryan and Jessica Matthews, and Christianne, Stephanie and Juliana Johnson. She was loved and will be missed by her sister Janise Richardson (Bruce Richardson) and her nieces Joanne Richardson (David Richardson) and Laurie Richardson. Estelle was born and raised in Toronto. She attended North Toronto Collegiate Institute where she made life-long, cherished friends and enjoyed many accomplishments, being chosen by her peers to be school valedictorian in 1952. A gifted musician (piano, violin and organ); she earned her Associate Diploma of The Royal Conservatory of Music (ARCT) in 1953. In 1956, Estelle married Ralph Markham and they moved to Richmond Hill where Estelle was a devoted Piano Teacher to over 1,000 students, a Church Organist at several churches, volunteer with the Richmond Hill Jay Cee's and the North York Registered Music Teacher's Association, all while while raising her girls. She became a member of the Royal Canadian College of Organists and spent many years as organist and Choir Director at Greenborough Community church and later St. Margaret in the Pines, where she brought the joy of music to weekly services, seasonal concerts and presented musicals. In her mid-40's, and to the delight of her classmates, she full-filled a life-long dream of attending the University of Toronto, earning her Bachelor of Music, and her Teachers Degree, graduating in 1983. Estelle was vibrant, quick-witted, with a ready smile and an easy laugh. She was strong-willed, caring, adventurous and inspiring. She loved travel, being at the cottage, good humour and a fine scotch or glass of wine. She was always young at heart, ready for an adventure, a hug and a laugh. In her latter years she suffered from dementia but despite this cruel illness, she was friendly, cheerful, ready to dance or sing. She was well cared for and loved by all of her caregivers. We will miss her always. In lieu of flowers please donate to "Wellesley Central Place" or The Royal Conservatory of Music. Thank you for remembering our amazing mum. Condolences may be left at www.aftercare.org
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 25 to Apr. 29, 2020