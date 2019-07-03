ESTELLE MACLEAN ANDERSON - Of Simcoe, Ontario passed away peacefully on July 2nd in her 89th year. Born in MacLellan's Brook, Pictou County, Nova Scotia in 1930, Estelle was the daughter of the late Grant Alexander and Marion (Preston) MacLean and sister of Kaye Knight of Kingston. Estelle is survived by her husband of 59 years, Wally Anderson. She will be dearly missed by her children Bev of Simcoe, Ian (Letty) of Stuart, Florida, Kate (Edward) of Fergus, Jane of Simcoe and grandchildren Lara and Declan Anderson and Maggie and Isabel Thomas. A country girl at heart, Estelle was a lifelong lover of the outdoors, enjoying farm chores as a young girl and always in her garden in later years. She was ahead of her time with organic gardening and composting. And Stelle was a keen birdwatcher all her life with many annual trips to Point Pelee and Long Point. As Miss MacLean, she taught Latin and English at Simcoe Composite School. Estelle enjoyed a long career and commitment to service in her adopted Town of Simcoe, serving on the Board of the Simcoe Foundation and the University Women's Club among others. Estelle's family would like to express our gratitude to the many caregivers at Parkview Meadows for their wonderful support and care. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 5th at the Ferris Funeral Home, 214 Norfolk St. S., Simcoe where a memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 6th. Reverend Stanley Cox officiating. There will be a brief interment at Oakwood Cemetery after the funeral followed by a reception at the Norfolk Golf and Country Club. Donations in Estelle's memory may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Haldimand Norfolk or a charity of your choice.Online condolences may be made at www.ferrisfuneral.com Published in The Globe and Mail from July 3 to July 7, 2019