You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
(416) 663-9060
Resources
More Obituaries for Estelle VINER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Estelle VINER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Estelle VINER Obituary
ESTELLE VINER Estelle Viner died peacefully at home on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Bill Viner. Adored mother and mother-in-law of Mark Viner and Peggy Taylor, Paula Viner, and Susan Viner and David Fawcett. Dear sister and sister-in-law of Helen Sugar, Aubrey and Andrea Sugar, and the late Murray and Joyce Sugar. Proud grandmother of Sydney and Jae, and Marshall. Special thanks to devoted caregivers Janet, Lea, Josie, Gerty, Aileen, and to all the staff at Home Instead and Hazelton Place. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West, Toronto (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment in the Temple Sinai section of Pardes Shalom cemetery. Shiva at 173 Soudan Avenue, Toronto. If desired, memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer Society of Toronto 416-322-6560 ext 4500, or charity of your choice. Estelle always said she was the best mother we'd ever have. She was right.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 27 to July 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now