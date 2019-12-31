You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
(416) 663-9060
ESTHER SOFER On Monday, December 30, 2019, at Baycrest Apotex. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Michal (Micki), and Amit and Tammy. Devoted grandmother of Jacob, Joshua, and Alexa. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Interment Pardes Chaim Cemetery, Community Section. Shiva 87 Old Colony Road. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada, 1-800-616- 8816.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 4, 2020
