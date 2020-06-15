You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
ETHEL LAMSTER (Bader) Peacefully in her 100th year, our beloved Mother passed away at her home on Friday, June 12, 2020. Predeceased by her dear husband Morris, parents Samuel and Maita Bader and siblings Morris, Ruthie, Arnold and Saundra. She is lovingly remembered by her children Beverley Koven (Dave McLaughlin), Carolyn Kay (Mel), Janice Flisfeder (Avrum), grandchildren Mikel, Gian, Stephen and Gina, Joanne and Kevin, Matthew and Robyn, Marc and Anna, Steven and Hailey, great- grandchildren Isaac, Jaimie, Ashley, Jessica, Justin, Levi, Lilah, Ellie, Zane and Sam. Auntie Ettie was greatly loved by her nieces and nephews. Our special thanks to caregivers Jaqui, Myrna and Joy.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 15 to June 19, 2020
