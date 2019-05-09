ETHEL MARY LAPP (née Upton) Peacefully, surrounded by family, on May 7, 2019, aged 93. Born in 1926, daughter of Bayne Upton and Mildred Dowler of Ottawa, Ethel graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Household Economics from the University of Toronto in 1949. While raising five children, she began work in 1967 for the National Revenue Service in Ottawa. Subsequently, she worked with the former National Trust Company in Hamilton, rising to a supervisory position in their Toronto headquarters. Ethel was a lifelong, faithful member of the United Church of Canada, serving in the life and work of nine different congregations in the Ottawa, Toronto, and Hamilton regions. Most recently, she was a devoted member of Melrose United Church in Hamilton, where she sat as a wise elder on a range of committees. Ethel maintained a progressive, engaged presence in the larger community, serving as President of the Canadian Federation of University Women (CFUW) in Hamilton, and enjoying friendships and travels in other countries. Her creative passion and skill shone in countless knitted items and needlework projects. Ethel was predeceased by her husband, the Rev. Dr. Douglas Clarke Lapp, with whom she shared 56 years of loving and deeply committed marriage. This example, along with Ethel's hard-working, humorous, and resilient approach to life, provided lasting inspiration and guidance to her five children: Laureen (John Currie) of Mississauga, Murray (Christine Castle) of Whitby, Peter (Jann Smith) of Oshawa, Robert (Melody Petlock) of Sackville, NB, and Valerie (John Differ) of Whitby. She will be dearly missed by eleven cherished grandchildren: Andrew (Joana), Shannon (Michael), Alison (Michael); Meredith (Peter), Cameron; Leslie (Christopher), Christopher (Megan); Miriam (Stephen), Erin (Nick); Hiatt and Kathleen. She was a proud great-grandmother of Oliver, Henry, Nathan, Graeme, Emma, Lucy, Kate, Jacob, Isla, Aubrey, Noah, Iris and Ori. Ethel was predeceased by her sister Barbara May of Ottawa, and her lifelong friend and sister-in-law Eleanor Lapp of Summerside, PEI. The family acknowledges with gratitude the compassionate care provided by the staff of Bendale Acres Long-Term Care Home, Scarborough. A funeral service will be held Monday May 13th, 3 p.m., at Melrose United Church, 86 Homewood Ave., Hamilton. Visitation will be held before the service from 1 - 3 p.m., also at Melrose. To honour Ethel's life, donations may be made to The Douglas and Ethel Lapp Endowment Fund at the United Church of Canada Foundation, 3250 Bloor Street W, Ste. 200, Toronto, ON M8X 2Y4; unitedchurchfoundation.ca. (Ways to Give Online) Published in The Globe and Mail from May 9 to May 13, 2019