ETHEL SOLOMON June 26, 1923 - July 28, 2020 It is with deep sadness that the Solomon family announces the passing of Ethel Solomon in Toronto on the evening of July 28, 2020. Ethel was born in Toronto in June of 1923 and married her great love, Harry Solomon on June 25, 1943, whom she shared 50 years of loving marriage. Ethel and Harry went on to have a wonderful family with daughter, Melanie Unger and sons, Jack and Cary Solomon. Ethel's great legacy includes her 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Ethel was a woman who was in many respects, ahead of her time. As the true matriarch of the Solomon family, she was a strong advocate of social justice, moral fortitude and always spoke for what she believed was right and spoke out against what she believed was wrong. Ethel was an elegant, sophisticated and worldly woman. She set a high standard in her approach to family and work and led and contributed to a multitude of charitable causes. She never let successes overshadow her deep commitment to her family, giving back to others and society at large. She had a 97 year life that was healthy, charmed, and fulfilling. Ethel had a truly loving marriage and an adoring family that surrounded her at every waking moment. Her home was a beacon of light to family, friends and community who were all welcomed by her enormous warmth, hospitality and grace. Life seldom gets as good as Ethel's. We will all miss her tremendously and are so grateful for the time we had together and the loving care and friendship from Helen, Marilou and Alma. Our comfort comes in the exceptional life Ethel lived, the 97 unbelievable years she enjoyed to the fullest with family and friends, her peaceful end surrounded by loved ones in her own home, and the knowledge that she is now with Harry. Ethel will be with us always.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 1 to Aug. 5, 2020