EUGENE BALOGH (Jeno) Eugene (Jeno) Balogh, born August 11, 1923, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Eugene will be sadly missed by his daughters, Jutka (Bob) and Zsuzsa (David). Predeceased by his wife, Katherine, and grandson, Zachary; he was the loving grandfather (Apa) of Matthew, Jonathan (Rosie) and Zoe of Toronto; and great-grandfather of Lucca, Vienne and Ava in Wisconsin, and of Deanna and Katherine in Toronto. Eugene arrived in Canada in 1949 after leaving his homeland of Hungary during WWII. After working in construction, he became a high school teacher, and retired in June 1987 as the Head of the Biology Department at Martingrove Collegiate. He loved playing and watching sports, especially golf and soccer, and he was a committed member of the St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church, where he led the Hungarian school and camp programmes for second generation Hungarian children. The last years of his life were brightened by his loving relationship and his travels with Eva Miko. A funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, April 17 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church, 432 Sheppard Ave. East. A reception for family and friends will be held after the Mass in the Church hall. In lieu of flowers, please extend a kindness to someone you meet.
