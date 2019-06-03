|
EUGENE STRAUSS Peacefully on June 2, 2019 at Baycrest Hospital. Eugene F. H. Strauss, born in Frankfurt, Germany on March 21, 1925. Beloved husband of Helen Strauss (nee Fox), father of Debbie Strauss (David Rosenbaum) and Yvonne Strauss (Shawn Kelleher). Loving grandfather of Sam, Josh and Elly Rosenbaum and Tyler and Meghan Kelleher. Loved and respected by all who knew him. Graveside funeral on Monday, June 3 at 3:00 p.m., Pardes Shalom Cemetery, Shiva to follow at 523 Cranbrooke Avenue, Toronto. Donations may be made to UJA of Greater Toronto, 416-635-2883.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 3 to June 7, 2019