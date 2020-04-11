|
EUGENIA BOOTH (GENE) née EASTON At Mississauga on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 in her 97th year. Widow of James Gordon Booth, DDS and predeceased by stepsons Jonathon and Jeremy. Dear step-grandmother of Jonathon (JJ). Lovingly remembered by nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Cremation will be private and a celebration of life will be announced later. A donation to the charity of your choice would be appreciated. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 11 to Apr. 15, 2020