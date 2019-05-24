EULL NAM AUM It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our mother, Eull Nam Aum, on April 30, 2019 at her home in Toronto. She was born in Samho, North Korea next to the Manchurian border during the Japanese occupation of Korea. As a very determined 14-year-old, realizing the importance of education, she set out solo on a long and dangerous journey to the south to attend boarding school. She received a scholarship to study medicine in the US in 1951, never returning to her home country. It was rare to see a woman as a doctor at that time, and even rarer, a petite Asian woman skilled in anesthesia: our true pioneering feminist. Her long career started at Bellevue Hospital in New York City and Hackensack Medical Centre in New Jersey. Later she moved to Canada to practise at Ottawa Civic, Elliot Lake General, Plummer Memorial, Sault Ste. Marie General, Toronto General, Doctors' Hospital, Mount Sinai, and finally, Shouldice Hospital. She was predeceased by her husband, Tai Yun Whang. Deeply missed by her children, Grace (Bruce), Paul (Sue), John (Lauren), and Miwha (Dan). Loved by grandchildren, Samuel and Isabel Galler; Matthew and Alexandra Whang; and Jackson, Ethan, Oliver, and Lily Whang. Mom, we will remember you. We know you are happy in your garden in heaven. To honour Eull Nam's love of classical music, please consider making a gift in her memory to the Toronto Symphony Orchestra: www.tso.ca or 416-598-5311. Published in The Globe and Mail from May 24 to May 28, 2019