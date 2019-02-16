You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
EUNICE MILDRED DUNLOP October 1, 1917 - February 11, 2019 In her 102nd year, a true force of nature and a woman of many names, Eunie, Mrs. D, Mother, Mum, Gran, Grannie, G.G., unwillingly departed this life that she loved so much. Predeceased by her beloved husband Carman, she leaves behind her children, Susan Bedard (Robert), Jane Lawless (Andrew), James Dunlop (Anne), and Elizabeth Dunlop (John); her cherished niece, Linn Holness; her grandchildren, Charles Bedard (Karen), Catherine O'Neill (Kevin), Geoffrey Bedard, Christopher Lawless, Matthew Lawless (Laura), Andrew Dunlop, Christopher Dunlop and Alexandra Dunlop; and her great-grandchildren Lauren O'Neill, Morgan O'Neill and Isaac Bedard-Harris. All of us think she went too soon. She was, to the end, the glue of the family, endlessly interested in everyone in it and everything they did. Beyond the family circle, she was a long-time member of the Big Sisters and the Lawson Group and Sanctuary Guild at Timothy Eaton United Church. She was also a terrific cook, a lover of fine food, an avid and intelligent traveller, an outspoken monarchist, an aficionado of ballet, and a keen tennis fan (or at least, a keen Roger Federer fan). Even as her sight deserted her and blindness descended, she refused to yield. She remained firmly connected to all around her, still wanting to 'see' everything, to hear about everything, and to go everywhere. Her engagement with the world, her love of life and all it had to offer, never wavered. She was an example to all of us.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 16 to Feb. 20, 2019
