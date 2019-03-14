You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
EUNICE RAINES November 25, 1922 - March 11, 2019 Died peacefully with family at her side in Toronto on March 11, 2019 at the age of 96. She is survived by loving husband Marke, son Marke Jr. (wife Nancy, sons Charles and Alec), daughter Bonni (husband Craig) and brother Gary. She is predeceased by brother Allan and sister Eleanor. A newspaper and radio journalist, Eunice was born in Calmar, Alberta, daughter of Selma and Tony Hoffman. She developed an early love of literature, poetry and writing. Her career included reporting and continuity writing at the Wetaskiwin Times, Edmonton Bulletin, CFRN in Edmonton, CJCJ in Calgary, CFRB in Toronto and CKNW in New Westminster. She married journalist and later Member of Parliament, Marke Raines, and continued to write. She is remembered for her wit, sweet voice and smile, and she will be missed by many. A memorial service will be held in Toronto.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 14 to Mar. 18, 2019
