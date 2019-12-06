You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Hilda's Anglican Church
2339 Dufferin Street
Eglinton, ON
Eva ALTAY


1911 - 2019
Eva ALTAY Obituary
EVA ALTAY October 20, 1911 - December 3, 2019 Eva, beloved mother and grandmother and indomitable spirit, was born in Budapest, Hungary and immigrated to Canada in 1957. By 1959, Eva owned a ladies' wear shop, Gigi Fashions on St, Clair Avenue where she worked until her retirement in 1973, Eva and her husband Kornel enjoyed their home in Etobicoke until 1993, when they moved to St. Hilda's Residence. Kornel was in failing health and passed away in 1995.Eva spent her remaining twenty-six years at St. Hilda's,always an active member of that community and appreciative of the wonderful friendships and compassionate care she received there. Eva is survived by her beloved sons and their wives, Stephen and Shoshanna Roedler of New York and Andy and Nadine Altay of Toronto; and her cherished grandchildren, Katie Altay and Brian Altay (partner Hilary Meneer), all of Toronto. She also leaves her niece, Katalin Berland of Chicago; her nephew, Janos Vecsenyi of Budapest and their families; as well as many friends in Canada, the United States and Europe. Funeral service will be held on Monday, December 9 at 2 p.m. in St. Hilda's Anglican Church, 2339 Dufferin Street at Eglinton. A reception will follow immediately after. Flowers and charitable donations are gratefully declined.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 6 to Dec. 10, 2019
