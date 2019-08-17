|
EVA EAST Eva East, born Eva Longstaff and affectionately called "Bunty" by close friends and family, passed away on August 4, 2019 at Michael Garron Hospital, Toronto, after a brief illness. She was 95. Eva was born in Aldershot, UK in 1924 and was educated at Farnham Art School where she excelled in ceramics. During World War II, she was called up to work as a technician in a top secret radar lab (T.R.E.) in Malvern, Worcestershire. There she met and married Thomas East, a scientific officer. They had two daughters - Anthea Catherine East and Sarah Vivian East. After emigrating from England to Canada, Eva set up a ceramics studio - first in Montreal, then in Toronto and later in Unionville, Ontario. She became well known for her beautiful glazes and masterfully thrown forms. Her body of work contributed a great deal to Canadian ceramics in the 1960's and 70's. Eva is survived by her daughter, Vivian East and husband Bruce Meredith, her grandchildren, Stephen, Peter and Julia Ramdeholl, step-granddaughter, Sevren Meredith, daughter-in-law, Jennifer Simmonds and great granddaughters, Charlotte and Elise Ramdeholl. She is predeceased by her daughter, Anthea. All will remember Bunty for her zest for life, her boundless creativity and her enthusiasm for a glass of sherry or two. In lieu of flowers, we ask all who wish to celebrate her life to donate to Eva's favourite charity, The Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 17 to Aug. 21, 2019