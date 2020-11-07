EVA MARIA GABRIEL COOPER December 18, 1936 - October 27, 2020 It is with deep sadness that the family of Eva Maria (Gabriel) Cooper announce her passing after a brief battle with cancer. Eva was the quintessential family matriarch. A master baker, cook, gardener, seamstress, and organizer, she was regal but warm, reserved, yet confident and articulate in expressing her opinions. Eva met Milton, the love her life, on a flight from Florida to Toronto while working as a flight attendant. They recently celebrated 60 years of marriage, surrounded by their family, continuing to inspire all with their love and commitment to one another. Family was more important to Eva than anything. She was devoted to her children Patricia (David) and Arthur (Marcia), and loved their partners as a second son and daughter. She was a proud and loving Omi to her five grandchildren, Geoffrey, Quinn and Gillian Sculthorpe, and Nathaniel and Fynn Cooper, with whom she shared her love of art, music, theatre, and travel. Eva was born in Vienna, Austria, the second of six children, to Franz and Emma Gabriel. She is predeceased by her beloved brother Frank and sister Ingrid, and is survived by her brothers Adolf (Teresa) and Rudy (Angie) as well as her best friend and youngest sister Karin (Julius). She was a loving aunt to Mark and Kim, Kristina and Kim. Eva was an accomplished pianist, an informed and engaged citizen of the world, and a lover of all classical music, able to name any piece she heard. She spent many years volunteering on the Women's Committee of the Toronto Symphony Orchestra and as a docent at the AGO, and was an avid tennis player at the Toronto Lawn Tennis Club well into her retirement. After her kids were grown, she worked as the Administrative Assistant to the Head of the German Department at University of Toronto, where she extended her organizational skills and nurturing to countless students over many years. An always adventurous spirit, Eva was an avid traveller, keen cyclist, hiker and cross-country and downhill skier. She often said her best years were the ones in retirement, when she and Milt were freer to travel, spend winters in Florida playing golf and tennis with friends, and to enjoy extended time with their children and grandchildren. Eva was a voracious reader, a warm and accomplished host, and in the words of Milt, a tough cookie. She remained deeply interested in everyone she met and the world around her, right to the end, and left this world feeling blessed and thankful for a life well lived. The family is grateful to Ramona Ghosh and Beth Bedaing for their compassionate care of Eva. No funeral is planned at present due to COVID, but a celebration of life will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Operation Smile, the Toronto Symphony Orchestra, or the charity of your choice.



