You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Eva MOROWICZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eva MOROWICZ

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eva MOROWICZ Obituary
EVA MOROWICZ (Ewa) July 17, 1924 - July 16, 2019 Holocaust survivor, born in Lodz, Poland. Died peacefully at Baycrest. Beloved wife of the late Saul Morowicz. Dear mother and mother-in-law of Hanna and Karol Goldman, and Jolanta Morowicz. Cherished baba of Jessica and Bram Rothman, Natalie Goldman and Allan Eisen, and Pauline Girouard and Doug Leech, proud and loving great-grandmother of Oliver, Miles and Henry Rothman and Theo and Arlo Eisen. Eva's family is very grateful to the Apotex 7th Floor North staff and her devoted companions Leda and her friends. Special thanks to Dr. Rosen and Ocia Henry. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 12:00 noon in the Community Section of Pardes Shalom Cemetery, 10953 Dufferin Street, Maple. Memorial donations may be made to the Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center/Holocaust, 416-864-9735 or The Baycrest Foundation, 416-785-2875.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 18 to July 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.