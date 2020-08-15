You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Eva PICKETT

Eva PICKETT Obituary
EVA PICKETT (née BILLE) Eva passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at 86 years of age. Beloved wife of Clarke, who predeceased her in 2015. Survived by her sister, nephew, and niece in Denmark. Eva moved to Canada from Denmark in 1962. She was always a joy to be around. Eva lived an active life, worked, travelled and enjoyed her many friends and family. She hated what Parkinson's did to her body but carried on with grace and dignity until the end. Cremation has taken place and a memorial/celebration of life service will take place in the Danish Lutheran Church when the circumstances allow us to gather again. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 15 to Aug. 19, 2020
