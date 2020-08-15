|
EVA PICKETT (née BILLE) Eva passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at 86 years of age. Beloved wife of Clarke, who predeceased her in 2015. Survived by her sister, nephew, and niece in Denmark. Eva moved to Canada from Denmark in 1962. She was always a joy to be around. Eva lived an active life, worked, travelled and enjoyed her many friends and family. She hated what Parkinson's did to her body but carried on with grace and dignity until the end. Cremation has taken place and a memorial/celebration of life service will take place in the Danish Lutheran Church when the circumstances allow us to gather again. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 15 to Aug. 19, 2020