Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
(416) 663-9060
Service
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
EVA SHAPIRA On Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at her home. Beloved wife of the late Morris Shapira. Loving mother and mother-in-law of David and Wendy. Dear sister and sister-in-law of Pearl and the late Ruby Cappe, the late Sol and Mary Cappe, Lou and Rose Cappe, and Rose and Coney Cappe. Devoted grandmother of Michael and Joh, Stacey and David, and Daniel and Karyn, great-grandmother of Abi, Sami, Ashley, Jacob, Zach, Elizabeth, Charlotte, Alex, and Henry. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment Jones Avenue Cemetery. Shiva 53 Beaverhall Drive, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to the A. Morris and Eva Shapira Endowment Fund c/o Baycrest Foundation, 416-785-2875,www.baycrest.org/donations
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4, 2019
