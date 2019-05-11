EVA W. KENT Eva W. Kent, beloved wife of George, and mother of Lyda Leigh (Gardiner) of Estes Park, Colorado, Jennifer Anne (Clark) of Orono, Ontario, and Harold Andrew Robert Kent, Toronto and grandmother of Thomas Gardiner, Jack and Adam Kent passed away suddenly on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Toronto General Hospital from viral pneumonia. Eva (nee Thomas) was born in Upper Rawdon, Hants County, Nova Scotia, the seventh child to John and Amona May Thomas, and is survived by her older sister, Nettie Barron of West Gore, N.S., and her older brother Charles Thomas of Enfield, N.S., and is predeceased by siblings Ivor, Frances (Kyte), Ray, and Cyril. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Paul's Anglican Church, 227 Bloor St. E., Toronto on Thursday, May 23rd at 11 a.m. A reception will follow at 130 Carlton St. (at Jarvis St.) at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Canadian Orthopedic Foundation or the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Funeral services are entrusted to McDougall & Brown Funeral Home "Scarborough Chapel". Online condolences may be sent at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca. Published in The Globe and Mail from May 11 to May 15, 2019