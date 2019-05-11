You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
MC DOUGALL & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - Scarborough
2900 KINGSTON RD
Scarborough, ON M1M 1N5
(416) 267-4656
Memorial service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Anglican Church
227 Bloor St. E.
Toronto, ON
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eva KENT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eva W. KENT

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Eva W. KENT Obituary
EVA W. KENT Eva W. Kent, beloved wife of George, and mother of Lyda Leigh (Gardiner) of Estes Park, Colorado, Jennifer Anne (Clark) of Orono, Ontario, and Harold Andrew Robert Kent, Toronto and grandmother of Thomas Gardiner, Jack and Adam Kent passed away suddenly on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Toronto General Hospital from viral pneumonia. Eva (nee Thomas) was born in Upper Rawdon, Hants County, Nova Scotia, the seventh child to John and Amona May Thomas, and is survived by her older sister, Nettie Barron of West Gore, N.S., and her older brother Charles Thomas of Enfield, N.S., and is predeceased by siblings Ivor, Frances (Kyte), Ray, and Cyril. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Paul's Anglican Church, 227 Bloor St. E., Toronto on Thursday, May 23rd at 11 a.m. A reception will follow at 130 Carlton St. (at Jarvis St.) at 12:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Canadian Orthopedic Foundation or the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Funeral services are entrusted to McDougall & Brown Funeral Home "Scarborough Chapel". Online condolences may be sent at www.mcdbrownscarb.ca.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 11 to May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now