You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Eve GOLDSTEIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eve GOLDSTEIN

Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers

Eve GOLDSTEIN Obituary
EVE GOLDSTEIN On Thursday, May 16, 2019 at North York General Hospital. Eve Goldstein, beloved wife of Harry (Hank) Goldstein. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Laura Goldstein and Boaz Rotaro. and Janice Goldstein Smith. Dear sister of the late Rosalyn Chodos, Phyllis Marks, Selma Riba and sister-in-law of Sally Weisbrod. Devoted grandmother of Aaron and Sara, Peter and Krystal, and David and Tania, great- grandmother of Kai. Memorial donations may be made to the , 1-888-939-3333 or to the Jewish National Fund, 416-638-7200.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 18 to May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.