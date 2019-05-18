|
|
EVE GOLDSTEIN On Thursday, May 16, 2019 at North York General Hospital. Eve Goldstein, beloved wife of Harry (Hank) Goldstein. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Laura Goldstein and Boaz Rotaro. and Janice Goldstein Smith. Dear sister of the late Rosalyn Chodos, Phyllis Marks, Selma Riba and sister-in-law of Sally Weisbrod. Devoted grandmother of Aaron and Sara, Peter and Krystal, and David and Tania, great- grandmother of Kai. Memorial donations may be made to the , 1-888-939-3333 or to the Jewish National Fund, 416-638-7200.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 18 to May 22, 2019