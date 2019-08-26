You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Ward Funeral Homes Weston Chapel
2035 Weston Road
York, ON M9N 1X7
(416) 241-4618
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Ward Funeral Home
2035 Weston Road (north of Lawrence Ave)
York, ON
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
1:30 PM
Ward Funeral Home
2035 Weston Road (north of Lawrence Ave)
York, ON
View Map
EVELINE PORTER (née Peterson) It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Eveline in her 95th year on August 22, 2019 at Humber River Hospital, Toronto, Ontario. Loving wife of Robert Bruce Porter. Loved and cherished mother to John (Cheryl), Tom (Gayle), Ted, Jeff (Sheila), and Evie. Loving grandmother to Colleen, Sandi, John Jr, Megan, Cyndy, Robert, Heather, Christopher and Caroline. Sister-in-law to Michael Francis Coulis and Georgia Peterson. Proud great- grandmother to 12 great- grandchildren. Adored friend of 80 years to Inez Barrick. Predeceased by her parents, Eveline and John Peterson, her siblings Peter, Cassandra, George, John and Dorothea, and her daughter-in-law Heather. The family would like to thank our mothers' caregiver Rhona, who showered her with kindness and compassion over the last year. We would also like to thank the staff on 9 West at Humber River Hospital. Family and friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home 2035 Weston Road (north of Lawrence Ave) on Wednesday, August 28th from 12:30 p.m. until time of service in Chapel at 1:30 p.m. A private interment to follow at Prospect Cemetery. If desired, donations may be made to the Arthritis Society, and the Alzheimer Society of Toronto. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 26 to Aug. 30, 2019
