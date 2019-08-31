You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Evelyn A. JUAN


1973 - 2019
Evelyn A. JUAN Obituary
EVELYN A. JUAN December 19, 1973 - August 24, 2019 Evelyn A. Juan, of Toronto, ON, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019, among family and friends. Her life was a living example of her Christian faith which encouraged others as she pressed through an illness. From her years as a journalist to her work in PR, Evelyn could tell a good story as well as help others to tell theirs. Ever smiling and ever serving, she always had room to add a new friend to her life. Evelyn cherished her family - her father Herminigildo, who passed when she was only 10, her mom Fe, sister May, brother Noel, his wife Maribelle, their children Marielle, Jikoy and CJ. Visitation: Friday, September 6, from 2-9 p.m. at Kane-Jerrett Funeral Home, 6191 Yonge St., TO. Chapel Service: Saturday, September 7 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, an online donation can be made to Covenant Place Support & Renewal Org., Chezzetcook, NS, at [email protected] Online condolences may be made: www.jerrettfuneralhometoronto.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 31 to Sept. 4, 2019
