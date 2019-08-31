|
EVELYN A. JUAN December 19, 1973 - August 24, 2019 Evelyn A. Juan, of Toronto, ON, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019, among family and friends. Her life was a living example of her Christian faith which encouraged others as she pressed through an illness. From her years as a journalist to her work in PR, Evelyn could tell a good story as well as help others to tell theirs. Ever smiling and ever serving, she always had room to add a new friend to her life. Evelyn cherished her family - her father Herminigildo, who passed when she was only 10, her mom Fe, sister May, brother Noel, his wife Maribelle, their children Marielle, Jikoy and CJ. Visitation: Friday, September 6, from 2-9 p.m. at Kane-Jerrett Funeral Home, 6191 Yonge St., TO. Chapel Service: Saturday, September 7 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, an online donation can be made to Covenant Place Support & Renewal Org., Chezzetcook, NS, at [email protected] Online condolences may be made: www.jerrettfuneralhometoronto.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 31 to Sept. 4, 2019