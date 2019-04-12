EVELYN ANNE PEARCE After a full life, our beloved Evelyn passed away at Bridgepoint Active Healthcare in Toronto on April 7, 2019, due to complications from cancer. She was in her 87th year. Predeceased by her two sisters, Elsie (Campbell) and Eileen (Parsons). She will be greatly missed by her nieces and nephews, Melissa Campbell, Darragh Hunter (Steve), Scott Parsons (Anne Marie), and Alex Parsons (Katherine). She also leaves five adoring grandnieces, one grandnephew, and two great-grandnieces. Evelyn was raised in Glanworth, Ontario before moving to Niagara on the Lake and then to Port Credit. She worked most of her life at Dunn and Levack, Ontario Stockyards in Toronto, which she loved. She inspired us all with her love and support of the arts. Evelyn's energy knew no bounds when it came to giving time to the Opera or Timothy Eaton Memorial Church. She will be remembered for her love of family, and her compassionate non-stop caring for the sick, elderly, and the lonely. She was an example to us all and we will cherish the memories she has given us. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to Andrew MacMillan Scholarship Fund, 416-946-3580. Friends will be received for a Memorial Service at Timothy Eaton Memorial Church on Tuesday, April 16 at 11 a.m. Reception to follow. Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 12 to Apr. 16, 2019