EVELYN BOTTEA 1919 - 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Evelyn (Evdokía) Botteas, née Janetakes, in the early hours of March 13, 2020, at the age of 100. She is survived by her beloved husband of 64 years, Bill (Vasílios), her son, Peter, of Massachusetts, sisters-in-law Helen and Effie, and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members, whom she regarded with great affection and caring. Born in Toronto of immigrant parents, she and her family were pillars of the city's early Greek community. Among the first graduates of Northern Vocational School, with gold medals in typing and shorthand, she went on to work for Rolf-Clark Stone, Fasken & Calvin, and other firms before joining her husband in the family businesses, Bottéas Flowers and later Staines Flowers. In her youth, she loved music and art, and continued to draw and paint into her latter years. She will be fondly remembered for her kindness, loving demeanor, and generosity of spirit. In lieu of flowers, we would welcome a donation to the humanitarian cause of your choice. The family will receive friends at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville Avenue) from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, March 16th. A service will be held in the chapel at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17th. Interment at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 14 to Mar. 18, 2020