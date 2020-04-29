|
|
EVELYN DIANNE DOUGLAS (née WHITE) Born October 16, 1945, in Toronto, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on Friday, April 24, 2020. Her passing marks the end of her long journey with multiple cancers. Elegant, strong, big-hearted and very beloved, Evy left a loving impact on all those she met and felt like a mother to so many. Known for her welcoming smile, can-do attitude and dependable, inclusive nature, Evelyn leaves a legacy of love for all those whose hearts and lives she touched. She taught us to love deeply, bring people into our hearts, hold harmony, persevere, appreciate beauty and get things done. If anyone needed a big piece of furniture moved in a small space, organization done, a pie baked or a dinner to be hosted, mom would volunteer. Evelyn made life possible for so many beautiful families. She is survived by her husband of over 40 years, Thomas C. Douglas QC; daughters (and their husbands), Rachelle, Kate, Deborah, Sarah, and Amy; her 12 grandchildren; sister, Dr. Judith Gail White and her three children and six grandchildren; brother, William J. White and his four children and one grandchild. Evelyn was the eldest child of William F. White and Florence Jean White (née Rowe). The family is very grateful to Evelyn's wonderful caregivers. To honour and remember Evy, welcome others with a smile, enjoy a cup of tea and beautiful flowers in a spiffy outfit that makes you feel special, listen to Andrea Bocelli, move some furniture around, and most importantly contribute your love and care with a full heart wherever you can. We are hoping to celebrate her life in person once that's possible. For now, you are invited to join us in a moment of fond memories and silence on Saturday, May 2nd at 4:00 p.m. The family will be holding her in our hearts at this time by her rose bushes. You are invited to share memories of Evelyn on the following website: www.humphreymiles.com. Memorial donations may be made to The United Way, the Daily Bread Food Bank, the University Health Network or a charity of your choice. We hold her forever in our hearts and go forward to live lives inspired by the love and beauty she shared.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020