EVELYN FLORENCE LENT (nee Karp) Peacefully,on Saturday, June 27, 2020 with her two daughters at her bedside. Evelyn Lent, beloved wife of 65 years of the late Aubrey Lent. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Barbara Lentand Robert Solomon, Resa Lent and the late Sydney David Lent. Dear sister and sister-in-law of Kenneth and Rita Karp, Bernard and the late Hilda Cowan, and Enid Gold. Devoted grandmother of Stuart and Deborah, Allison and John, and Matthew and Lisa, and great-grandmother of hawn, Harry, Max, Aubrey, George, and Edison. A family graveside service will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020. Memorial donations may be made to the Aubrey Lent Endowment Fund c/o Canadian Friends of Hebrew University 416-485-8000.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 29 to July 3, 2020
