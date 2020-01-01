|
EVELYN GAIL WORTH April 29, 1933 - December 27, 2019 Following a courageous battle with pulmonary fibrosis, Gail final ly succumbed to her illness, but not before she was able to cele brate Christmas with her entire family: Beth Walker (nee Stewart) (the late Peter) and their two sons, Matt (Val) and Geoff (Izumi); Pam (David); and Richard (Sandy) and their two children, Wilder and Astrid; and her partner of many years, Don Kerr.Gail was an au thentic, powerful force who exuded warmth and caring and left a lasting impression on all those fortunate enough to know, or come into contact, with her. Born and brought up in Hogg's Hollow in Toronto, Gail devel oped a deep appreciation for na ture, animals, and in particular, birds at a very early age as she explored what was then the natu ral landscape and woods of the Don River Valley. She attended school at Baron Renfrew, Earl Hague Collegiate and Havergal College. While she did not pursue a formal post-secondary educa tion, Gail had an insatiable thirst for knowledge which manifested itself in a variety of intellectual and artistic pursuits including nat ural and art history, classical mu sic, paleontology, archaeology, cosmology and especially orni thology. In addition to being a skilled pianist, she was also a tal ented artist and attended the On tario College of Art and Design. Gail was also an excellent garden er, had a sophisticated sense of design and impeccable taste, and exhibited a genuine flair in every thing she did. Most of all Gail was committed to her family. Her warmth, strength, dedication, generosity and selflessness will always be remembered, and those of us who loved her, includ ing her family and her wide circle of friends, will miss her terribly. We will, however, be forever grateful for having her in our lives. A Memorial Service celebrat ing Gail's life will be held at All Saints' Anglican Church, 32 Elgin Street, Collingwood, Ontario on Saturday, January 11th at 11:00 a.m. with a reception to follow at the Church. In lieu of flowers, do nations may be made to the Na ture Conservancy of Canada.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 1 to Jan. 5, 2020