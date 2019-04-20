You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
1920 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
EVELYN GRACE DEMPSEY (Green, née Calvert) Mom peacefully passed away on April 7, 2019 at the age of 99 years. She was born in Winnipeg on March 7, 1920 and grew up in Carberry, Manitoba. She married David Green, raised her family and spent most of her teaching career in Killarney, Manitoba. After Dave's passing she married Bill Dempsey, lived in Toronto from 1974 to 2004, then back to Carberry from 2004 to 2016, and the last three years in Winnipeg. She is survived by families of her children and Bill's children. A longer obituary can be found in the April 13, 2019 edition of the Winnipeg Free Press and April 15, 2019 edition of the Carberry News Express or White's Funeral Home website. The funeral service was held at the United Church in Carberry, Manitoba on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please provide contributions to a charity of your choice.
