You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
(416) 663-9060
Graveside service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Community section of Pardes Shalom Cemetery
Shiva
Following Services
10 Torresdale Avenue, Apt 409
Toronto, ON
Shiva
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
10 Torresdale Avenue, Apt 409
Toronto, ON
Shiva
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
10 Torresdale Avenue, Apt 409
Toronto, ON
Shiva
Thursday, May 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
10 Torresdale Avenue, Apt 409
Toronto, ON
Shiva
Thursday, May 16, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
10 Torresdale Avenue, Apt 409
Toronto, ON
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn LAX
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn LAX

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Evelyn LAX Obituary
EVELYN LAX On May 11 2019, Evelyn Lax aged96 passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones. Evie was predecreased by her husband Allan and survived by her brother and sister-in-law Cecil and Miriam Charron and sister Ethel Gerson. Much loved mother and mother in law of Cliff and Kim, Roz and Steve Cohen and Myron and Shirly. Devoted Nonie to her grandchildren Jonathan and Tegan, Eric and Filomena, Laurie and Sam, Jessica and Jeremy and Daniel and Deb and her 9 great-grandchildren Noah, Benjamin, Jonah, Sarah, Ella, Oliver, Amelia, Talia and Maya. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Community section of Pardes Shalom Cemetery. Shiva will be observed at 10 Torresdale Avenue, Apt 409, Toronto, following the interment as well as on Wednesday and Thursday from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. -9:00 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to The Evelyn Lax Memorial Fund c/o Benjamin Foundation 416- 780-0324 www.benjamins.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 13 to May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now