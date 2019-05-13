EVELYN LAX On May 11 2019, Evelyn Lax aged96 passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones. Evie was predecreased by her husband Allan and survived by her brother and sister-in-law Cecil and Miriam Charron and sister Ethel Gerson. Much loved mother and mother in law of Cliff and Kim, Roz and Steve Cohen and Myron and Shirly. Devoted Nonie to her grandchildren Jonathan and Tegan, Eric and Filomena, Laurie and Sam, Jessica and Jeremy and Daniel and Deb and her 9 great-grandchildren Noah, Benjamin, Jonah, Sarah, Ella, Oliver, Amelia, Talia and Maya. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Community section of Pardes Shalom Cemetery. Shiva will be observed at 10 Torresdale Avenue, Apt 409, Toronto, following the interment as well as on Wednesday and Thursday from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. -9:00 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to The Evelyn Lax Memorial Fund c/o Benjamin Foundation 416- 780-0324 www.benjamins.ca Published in The Globe and Mail from May 13 to May 17, 2019