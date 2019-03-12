You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Highland Funeral Home
10 CACHET WOODS COURT
Markham, ON L6C 3G1
(905) 887-8600
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Highland Funeral Home
10 CACHET WOODS COURT
Markham, ON L6C 3G1
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Highland Funeral Home
10 CACHET WOODS COURT
Markham, ON L6C 3G1
View Map
EVELYN LILLIAN AUSTIN (nee Reynolds) Friends of Ev Austin will be saddened to learn of her passing that the young age of 71 from a 7 month battle with cancer. She passed peacefully on March 8, 2019 at Scarborough Grace Hospital in Toronto, Ontario. At her bedside were D. Brian McKerchar, her husband of some 24 years, and his daughters Catherine June McKerchar, Kimberly Anne Barkwill (McKerchar), Marcie Lynne Haschek (McKerchar), and close friend Kristyn Dougall. Ev Austin was born December 13, 1947, in Penetanguishene, Ontario. Predeceased by her parents Lillian and Henry Reynolds. She was sister to Ruth Ann Hall (Walter), Fred (Sandra) Reynolds, the late Doreen Irvine (Ross), Arnold (Elaine) Reynolds, and the late Arthur and Billy. Her work history included many years at Credit Union Central in Toronto and Mississauga, American Express Canada in Markham, and presently at Powershift Communications Inc. in Toronto. She shared her love for travel with Brian having enjoyed worldwide cities including Paris, Rome, Amalfi, Milan, Lake Como, London, and more, plus enjoyment of vacation properties in Williamsburg, Virginia, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Phoenix, Arizona. A visitation will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at the Highland Funeral Home, Markham Chapel; located at 10 Cachet Woods Court in Markham. A funeral service will follow the visitation, beginning at 2 p.m.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 12 to Mar. 16, 2019
