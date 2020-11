Or Copy this URL to Share

EVLYN SIBULASH On Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Evlyn Sibulash, beloved wife of the late Murray Sibulash. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Wendy and Ronnie Peck, and Stuart Sibulash. Devoted grandmother of Courtney and Robert, and Jonathan and Lesley, and great- grandmother of Lily, and Avery. A family graveside service will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Memorial donations may be made to Holy Blossom Temple 416-789-3291.



