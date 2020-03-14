|
EWALD RUDOLF SCHAEFER 1929-2020 Ewald Rudolf Schaefer died peacefully on Monday, February 10, 2020. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Lydia Lubinski, his children: Sabine, Claudia, and Thilo, and his grandchildren: Robin and Quinn Matheson. He was predeceased by his first wife, Marie Schaefer, and his parents, Paul and Rosa. Ewald was born in Freudenstadt, Germany on October 16, 1929. He spent his childhood in Rheinfelden and Säckingen before attending university in Freiburg, Basel, and Frankfurt. After moving to Toronto in 1958, he completed his M.A. in German literature at the University of Toronto. Here Ewald taught Advanced German at the School of Continuing Studies for 30 years and was recognized by the university for his excellence and dedication to teaching. He was also a curator with the Multicultural History Society of Ontario. Ewald was devoted to his family and close circle of friends. His imagination with words and charming wit will be deeply missed by those close to him, especially his grandchildren. His passion for writing poetry in English and German as well as his appreciation of literature and modern art remain as a legacy for his family. A celebration of Ewald's life will take place at a later date.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 14 to Mar. 18, 2020