F. WILLIAM LONG F. William Long (Bill), B.Sc, M. Ed. died peacefully on May 5, 2020, at the age of 98, of old age. Predeceased by his best friend and wife of over 70 years, June and their infant son, David William. Survived by daughters, Kathryn Tyers (Brian), Patricia Long (John Lorriman), Christine Long (Dave Grace) and Barbara Wright (John). Loving grandfather to Steven (Jennifer), Barbara (Kevin), Anne Marie (Christopher), Fraser, David (Melana), and Christopher (Ashley); step-granddaughter, Melanie; great-grandchildren, Quinn, Ethan, Mia, Simone; step-great-grandchildren Zoe, Ian, Lucas and Teagan; and numerous nieces, nephews, and their families. The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to Lorna Pedrera for her kind attention to our father during his final years. Born in Smith Falls on July 21, 1921 to William Earls Long and Ida Maude LeMaitre, Bill was educated in Quebec where he graduated from McGill University. He pursued a career as an educator in the Niagara District, teaching science and mathematics in all four secondary schools, and was principal of Niagara Falls Collegiate Vocational Institute when he retired. Well respected by his peers, staff and students he was also known for his volunteerism in many facets of life in the Niagara region. Upon retirement he and June moved to Oakville and between travels and winters in Florida, he continued to pursue his many interests. Through the years Bill lent his wonderful tenor voice to many choirs, continuing to sing well into his 90s. He was also an avid swimmer, and enjoyed being in the water right until his final days. Bill experienced a happy and full life with a keen interest in all things that came his way. A loving and nurturing father, grandfather and great-grandfather he will be well remembered.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 9 to May 13, 2020