FANNIE ALLISON MAY May 26, 1924 - April 6, 2019 At the age of 94, Fannie (known to many as Fran) passed away peacefully in Toronto. Fannie was predeceased by her husband, Joseph and her brother, Joe Galway. She is survived by her brother, Roy Galway; her sister, June Hendren; as well as the children of her brothers and sister. Fannie, a proud resident of Toronto, came from humble beginnings in Gananoque. After acquiring her Master's Degree in Social Work from the University of Toronto, she was a trailblazer during her professional career with the Ontario Ministry of Community and Social Services -Vocational Rehabilitative Services (VRS). She hired people, not based on their academic credentials but on whether she intuitively believed they had the skillset to do unique jobs while trusting and supporting them in their respective tasks. Fannie's leadership created a strong team within VRS and resulted in lifelong friendships. Her civic pride carried into retirement where she supported and championed many community initiatives. After retirement Fannie continued to learn - avidly reading, attending lectures, and always ready to engage in an interesting discussion that at times was fueled by local or Canadian politics. Fannie will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by all. A Celebration of her Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 23rd at Christie Gardens, 600 Melita Crescent, Toronto. In lieu of flowers, donations to Sistering (www.sistering.org) are appreciated. Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 13 to Apr. 17, 2019