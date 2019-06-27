You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Fay LASKO Obituary
FAY LASKO On Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Sunnybrook Hospital. Beloved wife of Sam. Loving mother and mother-in-law of David and Elana Lasko, Terri Nikolaevsky, and Kevin and Kathy Lasko. Dear sister and sister-in-law of Ben and the late Laeah Cukier. Devoted grandmother of Madison, Branden, Jonah, Jordana, Shale, Jayda, and Jack. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West, Toronto (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Interment in the Workman's Circle section of Mt. Sinai Memorial Park. Shiva at 61 Tanjo Court, Thornhill. Memorial donations may be made to 416-961-7223.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 27 to July 1, 2019
