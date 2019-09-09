|
|
FAYE NISKER (Yolles) Peacefully, on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Mt. Sinai Hospital in her 96th year. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Kenneth and Tova Yolles, and the late Sharyn Yolles. Devoted grandmother of Andrew Yolles and Miriam Sherkey, Russell and Sara Yolles, and Allison Yolles, and great- grandmother of Riley Yolles. A graveside service will be held on Monday, September 9,2019 at 2:30 p.m. at Beth Tzedec Memorial Park, 5822 Bathurst Street, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada 1-888-473-4636
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 9 to Sept. 13, 2019