Graveside service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
2:30 PM
Beth Tzedec Memorial Park
5822 Bathurst Street
Toronto, ON
Faye NISKER

Faye NISKER Obituary
FAYE NISKER (Yolles) Peacefully, on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Mt. Sinai Hospital in her 96th year. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Kenneth and Tova Yolles, and the late Sharyn Yolles. Devoted grandmother of Andrew Yolles and Miriam Sherkey, Russell and Sara Yolles, and Allison Yolles, and great- grandmother of Riley Yolles. A graveside service will be held on Monday, September 9,2019 at 2:30 p.m. at Beth Tzedec Memorial Park, 5822 Bathurst Street, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada 1-888-473-4636
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 9 to Sept. 13, 2019
